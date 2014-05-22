New Britain woman charged in fatal motor vehicle crash

The following photo of Karen Torres was provided by the West Hartford Police Department.

A New Britain woman has been charged in the death of an American Medical Response paramedic who was killed in a March motor vehicle accident on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

Karen Torres, 33, of 2086 Stanley St., in New Britain was arrested in the March 30 incident and charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive in a proper lane.

On March 30, a police report said AMR paramedic Donavan Alden was killed in a motor vehicle crash involving Torres, who reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .212. The report also said Torres was traveling in the area of New Britain Avenue and New Park Avenue at 55 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

Torres was arrested on May 22 and was released on a $75,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on June 5.

To read the full arrest warrant for Torres, click here.



