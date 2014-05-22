UConn, Olllie ink $15 million, 5-year deal

Connecticut basketball coach Kevin Ollie has agreed to a $15 million, five-year contract with the national champion Huskies.

Ollie, who started at UConn in 2012, said Thursday he's humbled to be UConn coach for the "foreseeable future."

The 41-year-old coach, who spent 13 years as an NBA journeyman before returning to his alma mater, has been linked to several NBA job openings, including with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ollie has compiled a 52-18 record in his two seasons with the Huskies. He took over a team that was banned from the postseason in his first year due to past academic problems.

The Huskies went 8-1 this past postseason including its 6-0 run in the NCAA tournament.

The agreement runs through May 31, 2019.

To read the full contract, click here.



Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.