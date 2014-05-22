Family of missing boater looking for photos of boat

The family of a missing boater, who disappeared Saturday while on a sail in Long Island Sound following the Charles W. Morgan to New London hopes Eyewitness News viewers have photos of his boat.

The pictures may provide some clues as to what happened to 62 year old Daniel Strelczuk.

The 30 foot sailboat that was piloted Saturday by Strelcuk was towed today by the Coast Guard back to Spicer's Marina in Noank.



On Saturday Strelczuk took his white Dufour sailboat out to follow the whaling ship the Charles W. Morgan as it was being towed to New London in preparation for its 38th voyage.

He began following the Morgan as it exited the Mystic River in Noank, but fell behind as he could not keep up with speed the ship was being towed at. Once the Morgan had arrived in New London Strelczuk had fallen about a mile behind the whaling ship.

Adam Strelczuk, Daniel's son said the family hopes photos taken by people on the water and from shore of the green canopy vessel could provide some leads as to when and where his father fell overboard.



Adam said "any photo's say after 1:30 -2 o"clock to the time they found the boat which was 6:43."

The boat "Cassiopea" was found near Fisher's Island.



"Have a Good Samaritan picture shows the boat heading directly East towards Groton Long Point and the boat was going exactly where I thought it would be going exactly where I thought it would go, as soon as he came out of the Thames he turned left and headed home like he said, " Adam said.

Crews from the Mystic Seaport on a chase boat shooting pictures reviewed their photos and video, but did not find anything.



If you have an image of the 30 foot sloop you can send it to strelczuk@hotmail.com .



