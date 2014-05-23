Connecticut get $21 million more in Sandy aid

A government official says a plan is in place for disbursing $2.5 billion in additional federal aid to New Jersey, New York City and New York state for Superstorm Sandy recovery.

The third round of funding will bring the total amount headed to the city and two state governments to nearly $13 billion.

The official who provided the numbers has knowledge of the plan but spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been made public.

The official says New York City will get $994 million, New Jersey $882 million and New York state $606 million. Connecticut will get $21 million.

Congress approved Sandy funding last year. The federal government has about $1 billion left to distribute.

The Star-Ledger of Newark, New Jersey, first reported the new aid figures.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.