Connecticut delegation seeks VA facilities audits

Connecticut's congressional delegation wants full details of audits conducted at Veterans Administration medical facilities, including six in the state.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. John Larson, who appeared Friday at an East Hartford VFW post, said they've received private assurances that problems plaguing the VA in other states aren't happening here, but they still want proof.

The delegation sent a letter to VA Secretary Eric Shinseki asking for the audits, including the accuracy and duration of reported wait times for appointments at the VA's West Haven and Newington campuses, as well as at six clinics in Danbury, New London, Stamford, Waterbury, Willimantic and Winsted.

Shinseki recently announced his department would conduct "face-to-face" audits amid investigations of VA patients dying while awaiting treatment and falsified appointment records.

