Prudence Makes Healthy Desserts

Healthy Blender Desserts

"I finally found a super healthy shake with all natural ingredients packed with vitamins, antioxidants, probiotics and tons of vegetables and plant based protein. It's low in calories and sugar. What's more is you can make some simple super healthy desserts with it as well - just add and pour."

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies



Recipe by Shakeology - shakeology.com/gtpfitness

Yield 24 cookies

1 cup Chocolate Shakeology

1 cup all-natural peanut butter

1 cup quick cooking oats

½ cup raw honey

Combine peanut butter, oats, honey, and Shakeology in a medium bowl. Mix well with a spatula or clean hands. Roll mixture into twenty-four balls, each about 1" in size. Flatten each slightly so that it is shaped like a traditional cookie.

(Pru's way - press thumb into center of cookie to flatten. Freeze and eat straight out of the freezer)

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Pudding or Pie



Recipe by Shakeology

Yield: eight servings

2 scoops Chocolate Shakeology

2 tablespoons nonfat milk

1 (12 oz container) firm tofu for pie (silken for pudding)

½ cup all natural peanut butter

1 whole wheat graham cracker pie crust

Place milk, tofu, Shakeology, and peanut butter in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour tofu mixture into pie crust. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or until firm. Cut into eight servings.

Pina Colada Shake

Recipe by Shakeology

1 scoop (packet) Vanilla Shakeology



½ cup ice

½ cup 100% pineapple juice

½ teaspoon coconut extract

Add all ingredients to a blend and blend until smooth. Or a thicker shake add more ice.

Minted Lime & Strawberry Sorbet

Prudence Sloane

Yields: 2 cups

2 scoops Greenberry Shakeology

1 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

8 mint leaves

½ cup ice

¾ cup ¼" diced strawberries

Place orange juice, Shakeology, lime juice, mint leaves and ice in blender. Blend until mixture is smooth and thick. Pour into individual serving bowls or into one large container. Freeze for one hour or until thick enough but not too frozen to stir well, scraping in the frozen sides and bottom to distribute the berries. Freeze until firm. When ready to serve, let soften slight to scoop.

Banana-Vanilla-Strawberry Swirl Parfait

Prudence Sloane

Makes 6 eight ounce parfaits

4 tablespoons vanilla Shakeology

16 ounces silken tofu

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 banana cut into ¼" dice

4 tablespoons strawberry shakeology

16 ounces silken tofu

2 teaspoons honey

1 cup ¼" diced strawberries

Add 16 ounces tofu, vanilla Shakeology, honey and vanilla extract to a food processor or strong blender. Blend until smooth. Fold in the bananas and hold aside.

Add the remaining 16 ounces tofu, strawberry Shakeology and honey to a food processor or strong blender. Blend until smooth. Fold in the strawberries. Spoon into parfait glasses alternating so there are 4 layers. Top with a sliced strawberries.