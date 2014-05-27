Petitioning candidate offers $2 per signature

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton's campaign is paying petition circulators $2 for each signature they secure to get his running mate, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, onto the Republican primary ballot in the race for governor.

The Boughton campaign sent an email Tuesday soliciting registered Republicans to gather names. It promises "$2 per valid unique signature collected plus bonuses and other incentives!"

Boughton teamed up with Lauretti earlier this month after his original running mate, Groton Town Councilor Heather Somers, announced she was running solo for lieutenant governor in the Aug. 12 primary.

The campaign needs 8,190 signatures by June 10 to get Lauretti on the ballot.

Boughton qualified for the primary by getting more than 15 percent of the vote at this month's party convention.

