Prosecutor: Spilled drink led to Hernandez deaths

Prosecutors say former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez gunned down two men in their car in 2012 after one of them accidentally bumped into him at a Boston nightclub, spilling a drink.

Hernandez pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday afternoon in the shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. A third man was wounded.

Prosecutors say Hernandez became agitated and told a friend that de Abreu had deliberately bumped him. Prosecutors say Hernandez later tracked down de Abreu and his friends and opened fire on their car from an SUV.

Hernandez already faces charges in the 2013 killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez's attorney called the prosecutor's account of the 2012 shooting an attempt to poison the jury pool.

