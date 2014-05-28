Millstone plant resumes operations after outage

Connecticut's only nuclear plant says one of its two reactors is back online after operations were halted by a weekend power outage.

Millstone Power Station spokesman Ken Holt says Unit 2 resumed operations early Wednesday and is expected to return to 100 percent power within about a day. He says it is not known when Unit 3 will be back online.

The outage blamed on a malfunctioning relay struck Sunday morning. The plant's emergency diesel generators activated and powered safety systems.

Holt said the plant needs to make sure all systems are working the way they should before both reactors are back online. He said one issue that needs to be addressed at Unit 3 is the release of water from cooling tanks inside a containment building triggered by the outage.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.