Family of Newtown victim awards first scholarships

The family of a first-grade teacher killed in the 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School has awarded the first scholarships from a fund set up in her memory.

Victoria Soto's family has been raising money to help students from her hometown of Stratford pursue careers in education.

Last week the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund awarded scholarships of $5,026 to seniors Maggie Bodington from Stratford High School and Emily Mackay of Bunnell High School.

Bodington is planning to pursue a degree in education at Eastern Connecticut State University. Mackay plans to study special education and speech pathology at the University of Massachusetts.

Ryan Graney, a spokeswoman for the family, says the scholarships include the number 26 to honor all the victims of the shooting.

