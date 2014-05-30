State Police commander stepping down

The following photo of Colonel Daniel Stebbins was provided by the Connecticut State Police.

The commander of the Connecticut State Police has announced he is stepping down.

Col. Daniel Stebbins, who led the investigation into the December 2012 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, says he plans to retire at the end of June.

The 62-year-old Stebbins worked for the state police for more than 30 years.

He also served for six years as an investigator for the U.S. Attorney's Office, before returning to lead the state police in 2011.

Stebbins drew some criticism from Gov. Dannel P. Malloy last year after revealing details about Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza's obsession with mass murders to other police chiefs at a seminar in New Orleans before that information had been made public.

