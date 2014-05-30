Restoration begins on venerable CT lighthouse

A lighthouse dating to early America is getting a makeover.

The New London Maritime Society has announced that restoration of the New London Harbor 'Pequot' Light is set to begin as volunteer carpenters put scaffolding up over the weekend.

The first phase is to clean, re-point and repaint the exterior of the 1801 lighthouse. The work is expected to take six to eight weeks.

The lighthouse site will be closed to visitors until the work is completed and the scaffolding removed.

The New London Maritime Society, owners of the lighthouse since 2010, has raised about $150,000 for the project.

Organizers are trying to raise $38,000 more to complete construction of a masonry walkway and re-plastering the lookout landing inside the lighthouse.

