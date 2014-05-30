Malloy vetoes bill allowing eel fishing

The following photo of American Eel is from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has vetoed a bill that would have opened Connecticut waters to the multimillion-dollar eel industry.

Malloy rejected the bill Friday, saying the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently reviewing whether the American eel is a threatened species. He says it would be premature to allow eel fishing until that review is completed.

The bill was approved by state lawmakers in the final minutes of this year's legislative session and would have eliminated the state's ban on the taking of glass eels and elvers, or baby eels.

The tiny translucent eels are valued by dealers who ship them to Asia, where they are used as seed stock in aquaculture facilities. Elver fishing tends to be profitable, with catch prices as high as $2,500 a pound.

