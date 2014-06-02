Aaron Hernandez's cousin pleads 'not guilty'

A cousin of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge.

Tanya Singleton appeared Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts.

A judge ordered her confined to her Bristol, Connecticut, home with GPS tracking. Singleton, who is being treated for breast cancer, is allowed to go to medical appointments.

Prosecutors say she refused to testify before a grand jury investigating Hernandez's alleged role in a double slaying in Boston even though she'd been granted immunity. Prosecutors say the SUV used in the shooting was stored at her home.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in the shootings. He has also pleaded not guilty in another shooting death a year later.

Singleton's attorney says her prosecution is "aggressive and unnecessary."

