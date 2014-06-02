Radioactivity in nuke plant water draws inspection

Federal regulators have begun an inspection of Connecticut's nuclear power plant after a power outage forced both units to shut down and water was slightly contaminated by radioactivity.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced it began an inspection Monday to examine the response by Millstone Power Station following the May 25 outage. Inspectors also will look at equipment performance and evaluations by owner Dominion Resources Inc.

Inspectors will examine the drainage from the reactor's coolant system. Regulators said the health of plant workers was not affected.

For the first time, power was out at both Units 2 and 3 at the same time. A malfunctioning relay was blamed.

Millstone's spokesman says Unit 2 has been back online since May 28 and Unit 3 is in final preparation to resume service.

