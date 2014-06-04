Milford stabbing suspect enters not guilty plea

Christopher Plaskon will plead not guilty in the death of Maren Sanchez. (WFSB photo)

The Milford teen accused of stabbing and killing a fellow classmate in the halls of Jonathan Law High School back in April pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.



Christopher Plaskon, 17, faced a judge on Wednesday at Milford Superior Court. His attorneys said he'll waive a jury trial.

For the first time, two of his brothers and some other family and friends joined him.



He was arrested and charged by police with the death of 16-year-old Maren Sanchez after an altercation in a school hallway.

Plaskon was arraigned on May 2 and at that time was placed on suicide watch. He was being held on bond at the Manson Youth Institute in Cheshire.

Wednesday, his attorneys said they were considering a mental health defense. Because of that, they wanted judges to hear the specifics of the case rather than a jury of his peers.

Plaskon was able to answer the judge with simple "yes" or "no, your honor" responses. His attorneys said he was being medicated, but understood what was happening.

The defense said it had not made a final decision about using Plaskon's mental health status.

"I'm a firm believer that juries have a very difficult time with issues pertaining to mental health and the criminal justice system," said Richard Meehan, Plaskon's attorney.



Police have not released a possible motive in connection to the stabbing; however, classmates said Plaskon was upset when Sanchez turned down his invitation to prom.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.