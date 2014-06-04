Priest's meth ring accomplice to be sentenced

A California man is facing sentencing for supplying four pounds of methamphetamine to a Roman Catholic priest's drug operation in Connecticut.

Forty-four-year-old Chad McCluskey of San Clemente is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Hartford. Federal prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence, while defense lawyers say their client should receive no more than five years behind bars.

McCluskey and his girlfriend, Kristen Laschober of Laguna Niguel, California, pleaded guilty last year to drug conspiracy charges for supplying meth to now-suspended priest Kevin Wallin of Waterbury. Laschober awaits sentencing.

Wallin is a former pastor at St. Augustine Parish in Bridgeport. He pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge for selling meth out of his Waterbury apartment and awaits sentencing. He's facing 11 to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.