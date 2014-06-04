Malloy wants report on teacher retirement fund

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling on the state of Connecticut's Teachers' Retirement Board to explain why some beneficiaries have not received funds they were owed.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Malloy said the findings in a recent State Auditors' report are "serious and disturbing," adding how they "open the question of whether other errors and procedural deficiencies have been made." Malloy said he wants a comprehensive report on the matter by June 30.

The auditors informed Malloy on May 29 the retirement board has failed to notify certain designated beneficiaries they were owed pension benefits from a deceased member's account.

In one case, no attempts had been made as of April to contact the beneficiary of approximately $192,000 in accumulated contributions for one plan member who died in 2009.

