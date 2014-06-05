Distracted driving crackdown campaign hits road near Danbury

The fourth and final crackdown on distracted drivers is being held in the Danbury area.

The campaign known as "Phone in One Hand. Ticket in the Other" will begin Thursday and continue until June 11. Both state and local police will be looking for people texting while driving in Danbury, Bethel, Brookfield, Monroe, Newtown, Redding and Ridgefield.

Since last June, nearly 3,500 citations for distracted driving-related violations have been handed out in the Danbury area.

Violating Connecticut's ban on texting or using a cell phone without a hands-free device while driving can cost violators between $150 and $500. Also, a recent change in state law allows such moving violations to be reported to insurance companies, possibly resulting in higher premiums for violators.

