Treatment center accepts jailed transgender teen

File photo from a rally in April held to support transgender teen who is being locked up in adult prison

The head of Connecticut's child welfare agency says a transgender teenager detained in an adult prison without criminal charges has been accepted for admission to a private treatment center for youths in Massachusetts.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz said Thursday that she expects the 16-year-old girl to be brought to the treatment center within the next two weeks. Officials didn't disclose the center's name or location.

The girl, who was born a boy, has been detained at the state women's prison in Niantic since April. A state judge ordered her transferred to the custody of prison officials, after DCF officials said she was too violent for them to handle.

The girl's lawyers have asked a federal judge to order her moved out of the adult prison.

