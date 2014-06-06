Homemade Donuts from Foodie Fatale

Visit FoodieFatale.com for more information!
BAKED DOUGHNUTS,
Recipe Courtesy of King Arthur Flour
Recipe Summary
Hands-on time:15 mins.
Baking time:10 mins. to 12 mins.
Total time:25 mins. to 27 mins.
Yield: 6 doughnuts
INGREDIENTS
1 cup Round Table Unbleached Pastry flour or 7/8 cup King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons dried buttermilk powder
2 large eggs
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons water
DIRECTIONS
-Whisk together all of the dry ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl.
-In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, oil and water (or buttermilk or yogurt) until foamy.
-Pour the liquid ingredients all at once into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined.
-Butter or grease the doughnut pan; non-stick pan spray works well here. Note: even though the pan is non-stick, since the doughnuts are low-fat they may stick unless you grease the pan first.
-Fill each doughnut form half full.
-Bake the doughnuts in a preheated 375°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes. When done, they'll spring back when touched lightly, and will be quite brown on the top.
-Remove the doughnuts from the oven, remove them from the pan, and allow them to cool on rack.
-Glaze with icing, or coat with cinnamon-sugar or any non-melting sugar.
Tips from our bakers
-Using pastry flour will make a more tender doughnut.
-If you don't have buttermilk powder on hand, substitute 2 tablespoons buttermilk or yogurt for the water.