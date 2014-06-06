Homemade Donuts from Foodie Fatale

Visit FoodieFatale.com for more information!

BAKED DOUGHNUTS,

Recipe Courtesy of King Arthur Flour

Recipe Summary

Hands-on time:15 mins.

Baking time:10 mins. to 12 mins.

Total time:25 mins. to 27 mins.

Yield: 6 doughnuts

INGREDIENTS

1 cup Round Table Unbleached Pastry flour or 7/8 cup King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons dried buttermilk powder

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons water

DIRECTIONS

-Whisk together all of the dry ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl.

-In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, oil and water (or buttermilk or yogurt) until foamy.

-Pour the liquid ingredients all at once into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined.

-Butter or grease the doughnut pan; non-stick pan spray works well here. Note: even though the pan is non-stick, since the doughnuts are low-fat they may stick unless you grease the pan first.

-Fill each doughnut form half full.

-Bake the doughnuts in a preheated 375°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes. When done, they'll spring back when touched lightly, and will be quite brown on the top.

-Remove the doughnuts from the oven, remove them from the pan, and allow them to cool on rack.

-Glaze with icing, or coat with cinnamon-sugar or any non-melting sugar.

Tips from our bakers

-Using pastry flour will make a more tender doughnut.

-If you don't have buttermilk powder on hand, substitute 2 tablespoons buttermilk or yogurt for the water.