Metro-North service restored after bridge is repaired

Commuters waiting for buses after being taken off train near Norwalk. (Beth Scorzato/Twitter photo)

Metro-North said it was unable to provide service to customers on its New Haven line Friday afternoon because of a bridge issue in South Norwalk.

The bridge was fixed shortly before 6:30 p.m., but crews are still expecting delays.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Metro-North sent out a tweet that stated, "New Haven Line Service is now operating on or close to schedule. We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced."

Both directions were affected.

"Metro-North Railroad is advising New Haven Line customers that train service through Norwalk, CT, is likely to be suspended during the rush hour this afternoon and evening," the rail company said in a statement.



Metro-North said the "Walk Bridge" was not functioning and that repair crews were on the site working to fix it. It has been unable to fully close.

Problems with the same 118-year-old bridge caused delays for commuters back on May 29. The bridge swings open to allow boats to pass through it.

Many commuters said they were waiting for buses after being taken off their train near Norwalk. Several took cabs to get home.

"I feel bad for the people who come every time, they don't know what they're going to get," said Ken Walton, a Metro North rider. "I think they need to get this fixed for the people who take this commute every time."



The Metropolitan Transport Authority said it was providing 24 buses from the Bronx to shuttle customers between South Norwalk and East Norwalk.

"Trains will run in two sections: Between Grand Central Terminal and South Norwalk, and between East Norwalk and New Haven," the statement said.

This is becoming an all too familiar scene at Metro-North stations.

"They have to do something about the infrastructure if they want ridership to continue," a Metro-North rider said.

Service between Stamford and Grand Central was not impacted. Trains in that segment of the New Haven Line operated on normal schedules.

"Metro-North apologizes for the inconvenience and is working to restore full train service as quickly as possible," the statement continued. "Mechanics from Metro-North's signals, track, structures and overhead wire units are on scene to identify and fix the problem as quickly and safely as possible."

More information from Metro-North can be found on its website here.

That incident also caused delays for Amtrak and Shoreline East riders as well. Amtrak riders felt the brunt of the pain.

A group of strangers were coming from Boston, heading to New York and because of the delays they were dropped off at Union Station. They were given a list of hoops to jump through just to get to the city.

"If you want to go to New York or further south, you had to get on three trains, a bus," said Jeremy Seltzer who was an Amtrak rider.

These horror stories are happening too often. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a harsh critic of Metro-North, released some of the strongest criticism yet saying, "This is now the second major failure in two weeks, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and causing unacceptable delays. Let me be clear, this is outrageous."

The governor is now calling for a crisis meeting with the MTA and Metro-North in the upcoming days. He and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they're looking to get federal funding to make necessary upgrades to the decades old system.



After multiple meetings resulting in the same failures, riders want to see a change and not just hear about it.

