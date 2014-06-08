Hartford mayor: Rock Cats move a 'done deal'

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford's mayor says the move by New Britain's minor league baseball team to Connecticut's capital city is a done deal.

Mayor Pedro Segarra said Sunday on WFSB-TV's "Face the State" that the City Council has "uniform consensus" to approve the deal that includes construction of a $60 million stadium.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said last week there was no confirmation when she asked the team's managing partner, Josh Solomon, if the move is a done deal.

Thomas Deller, head of development services in Hartford, said Sunday that city officials verified the team's claim it would leave Connecticut if it didn't secure a site in Hartford.

He said the stadium's proximity to interstates 84 and 91 will help draw visitors from Springfield, the University of Connecticut and areas south of Hartford.

