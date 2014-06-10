Boughton, Lauretti face ballot signature deadline

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton's campaign is paying petition circulators $2 for each signature they secure to get his running mate, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, onto the Republican primary ballot in the race for governor.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton's campaign is paying petition circulators $2 for each signature they secure to get his running mate, Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, onto the Republican primary ballot in the race

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti is facing a looming deadline to submit thousands of signatures from registered Republicans in order to appear as a lieutenant governor candidate on the GOP primary ballot.

Lauretti has teamed up with Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who won enough support at the recent Republican convention to run the gubernatorial primary. If Lauretti successfully collects the 8,190 signatures needed, the two plan to pool their funds to qualify as a ticket for public campaign financing.

Lauretti had until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to submit the signatures. Boughton has been helping in the massive effort. The two paired up after Boughton's former political partner, Heather Somers of Groton, announced she was running solo and wouldn't pool her funds with Boughton.

The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.