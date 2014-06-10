Doctor accused of sexting while performing surgeries

A doctor in Seattle is accused of sexting a patient while performing surgery.

Dr. Arthur Zilberstein allegedly sent hundreds of messages while he was supposed to be administering anesthesia, according to Washington State officials.

Zilberstein was performing child births and surgeries at the Swedish Medical Center.

The state said two patients filed complaints.

Investigators said in one surgery, Zilberstein "exchanged 45 text messages with sexual innuendo."

They also said he was "sending color ‘selfies' to Patient Z – exposing his genitals."

He "allowed Patient Z to visit the hospital call room for purposes of arranging sexual encounters."

"That is an egregious breach of trust for a doctor to have a sexual relationship with a patient," said Michael Farrell of the Washington State Department of Health.

Farrell said Zilberstein also improperly prescribed oxycodone and other drugs. The long list of accusations had the state move quickly.

"It sure raises grave concerns with the commission and his ability to practice medicine safely," Farrell said.

The Swedish Medical Center said Zilberstein was a contract employee who worked for Physicians Anesthesia Services.

He did not have a comment.

