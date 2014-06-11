Seal to be released into the wild in Rhode Island

The following photo of Puck was released by Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

The following photo of Puck was released by Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

A seal is scheduled to be released into the wild in Rhode Island after being nursed back to health at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

The aquarium said Wednesday that it will bring a male harp seal named Puck to Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown on Thursday, where he will be returned to the ocean.

Puck, who is between the ages of one and two, was found stranded on March 5 in Little Compton. He was brought to the aquarium's Seal Rescue Clinic and underwent surgery to remove rocks in his stomach. The aquarium said that while it plans to release Puck on Thursday, the date could change due to his medical condition, the weather, or other factors.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.