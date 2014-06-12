Connecticut river train bridge closing to boats

The Walk Bridge, over the Norwalk River in southwestern Connecticut, was stuck in the open position on Friday.

The Coast Guard is telling boaters a rotating bridge along the Metro-North Railroad will be out of service to river traffic so train service won't be affected by planned repairs.

The Coast Guard says in a notice that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has contracted engineers to make emergency repairs as soon as possible. The repairs are expected to take several weeks depending on the extent of damage.

The Walk Bridge, over the Norwalk River in southwestern Connecticut, was stuck in the open position on Friday and last month, snarling commutes for thousands of riders. The bridge has been kept in the closed position to ensure train service is not affected. Under normal conditions it is opened to allow boats to pass beneath.

Metro-North is the nation's second-largest commuter line after the Long Island Rail Road.

