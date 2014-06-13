Health exchange contacts those affected by breach

Connecticut's health insurance exchange is sending letters to 395 individuals whose personal information was inside a backpack left on Trumbull Street in Hartford.

Jason Madrak, chief marketing officer for Access Health CT, said priority-overnight letters were sent Friday, informing the clients of the situation. The letter also offered individuals free remedies, including credit monitoring, identity theft insurance, fraud resolution services, and security freezes of credit reports.

Madrak said Access Health CT will make follow-up phone calls to individuals.

A call center employee employed by a vendor, Maximus, said he mistakenly left the backpack on June 6. It contained four paper notepads with 413 handwritten notes, including names, Social Security numbers and birthdates.

Access Health CT says it audited computer systems to identify every customer that had contact with the employee.

