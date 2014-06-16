Family says KFC kicked young girl out because of attack scars

Outrage at a Mississippi KFC Restaurant after a little girl, her face scarred from a pit bull attack, is reportedly asked to leave the restaurant because the sight of her face was disturbing to customers.

The little girls grandmother, Kelly Mullins couldn't believe it, "I never knew anybody would act like that with her".

Mullins says she was in disbelief when she and her granddaughter, three-year-old Victoria Wilcher were asked to leave a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Jackson, Miss. last month.

Victoria suffered the loss of her right eye, a broken jaw, broken ribs and several puncture wounds when she was attacked by three pit bulls in her grandfather's Simpson County home in April.

She had just been released from the hospital, after spending a month there recovering. Restricted to soft foods, Victoria's grandmother went to KFC to get her mashed potatoes and gravy, but what happened next, caught them totally off guard.

"I sit down at the table with her and started feeding her, and the lady came over and said that we'd have to leave, Victoria's face was disturbing the other customers", Mullins says.

On hearing the news, the family took to Facebook with this post, "does this face look scary to you?

the person who posted this went on to say I will never step foot in another KFC."

The KFC Corporate Offices did reach out to the family and responded to WJTV with a statement saying: "They have zero tolerance for any kind of hurtful or disrespectful actions toward our guests..."and they are "committed to doing something appropriate for this beautiful little girl and her family."

Locally, Jackson KFC franchise Vice President Mitch Hannon could not tell us if the KFC in question is one of his, but did comment saying, "our company will not tolerate any disrespectful action towards our guests. we are investigating the issue to see the appropriate action that needs to be taken."

Victoria's grandmother says she's happy that KFC has apologized for the incident, but says the experience has left little victoria even more scarred than before.

