Charges against Paul Simon, Edie Brickell dropped

A Connecticut prosecutor is dropping a disorderly conduct case against Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell.

The 72-year-old Simon and 48-year-old Brickell had been scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but they did not appear. Police say the couple fought during an April 26 argument inside a cottage on their property in New Canaan.

Prosecutors told a judge they were declining to pursue the case, meaning the charges will be dropped and eventually erased after 13 months.

Brickell told police Simon shoved her and she slapped him. The report says Simon suffered a superficial cut to his ear and Brickell, who smelled of alcohol, had a bruise on her wrist.

The singers were married in 1992. They have three children.

