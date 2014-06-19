Ex-doctor gets 4 years in prison in assault plot

A former New York doctor has been sentenced to four years in prison in Connecticut for what authorities called a plot with her boyfriend to hire a hit man to assault her ex-husband and kill his wife in 2012.

Forty-six-year-old Ziba Guy was sentenced in a plea bargain Wednesday in Milford Superior Court for conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Guy and her ex-husband had personal and financial disputes and Guy's then-boyfriend, Gregory Christofakis, was mired in a divorce and child custody case with his estranged wife. Police say the hit man they tried to hire turned out to be a police informant.

Christofakis pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges. He awaits trial.

Guy was a gynecologist and obstetrician in Westbury in Long Island, New York.

