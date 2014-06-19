Exchange: no criminal proof despite backpack probe

The Internal Revenue Service and the Hartford Police Department are conducting a criminal investigation into why a backpack containing the personal information of hundreds of Access Health CT clients was recently left on a downtown Hartford street.

Despite the ongoing probe, officials from the state's health insurance exchange said Thursday they've found no evidence the employee who left the bag had criminal intent to misuse the information, including Social Security numbers and birth dates.

Virginia Lamb, Access Health CT's general counsel, assured board members there was not "a massive IT security breach" but rather a mistake made by a relatively new employee of Maximus, the vendor operating the exchange's call center.

Letters were sent to 395 clients informing them of available credit monitoring and other protections. Forty-four have so far responded.

