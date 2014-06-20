Ordnance discovered in Farmington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ordnance discovered in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

An old ordnance was discovered in Farmington on Friday evening, police said.

The discovery was made on Orchard Road around 5:30 p.m.

The Hartford Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

No other information was released by police.

