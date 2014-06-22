Connecticut lawmakers to return for veto session

State lawmakers will return to Hartford to decide whether to try to override any of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's eight vetoes.

But House Speaker Brendan Sharkey recently said lawmakers won't attempt to quash any of the Democratic governor's vetoes during Monday's veto session, which is expected to be brief. None of Malloy's vetoes has been overridden by the Democrat-controlled legislature since he took office in 2011.

This year's list of vetoed bills is varied. It includes an education bill that potentially would have prohibited the sale of nonfat chocolate milk in schools.

The bill was part of an effort to reduce sodium levels in school beverages. But Malloy pointed out how all milk producers add some sodium to their nonfat chocolate milk to counteract the bitterness caused by added cocoa.

