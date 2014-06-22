Aaron Hernandez taken for brief hospital visit

A Massachusetts sheriff says former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was brought from a jail to a hospital this weekend for an undisclosed problem.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said Sunday that Hernandez was brought to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford Saturday and was back at the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth about an hour later. The brief hospital trip was first reported by WBZ-TV in Boston.

Hodgson says he can't disclose what happened because of medical privacy laws.

Hernandez, a Bristol, Connecticut, native, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the killings of two men in Boston in 2012 and the killing of another man found near Hernandez's home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

