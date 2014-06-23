Kara’s Cure: Ana Zeller & Healthy Condiments - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Visit PracticalNutrition.com for more great recipes from Ana Zeller!

 

MAPLE PEPPER MARINADE

Ingredients:

            ¼ cup Bragg's Liquid Aminos

            ¼ cup Pure Maple Syrup

            ½-1tsp Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and use on chicken, fish, or red meat for grilling, baking or sautéing.

==============

HOMEMADE CREAMY RANCH DRESSING

Ingredients:

            1 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

            3 Tbsp Olive Oil

            1 ½ Tbsp Lemon Juice

            1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

            2 Tbsp Dried Dill

            Sea Salt to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend for 30 seconds. Place in air tight glass container and store in fridge up to 1 week.

===============

 

HOMEMADE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

            ½ cup olive oil

            ½ cup balsamic vinegar

            1 tbsp lemon juice

            2 tbsp italian seasonings

            sea salt to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender or Food processor and blend for 30 seconds.

Place in air -tight glass jar and store.

 