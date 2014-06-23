Kara’s Cure: Ana Zeller & Healthy Condiments

Visit PracticalNutrition.com for more great recipes from Ana Zeller!

MAPLE PEPPER MARINADE

Ingredients:

¼ cup Bragg's Liquid Aminos

¼ cup Pure Maple Syrup

½-1tsp Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and use on chicken, fish, or red meat for grilling, baking or sautéing.

==============

HOMEMADE CREAMY RANCH DRESSING

Ingredients:

1 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 ½ Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic

2 Tbsp Dried Dill

Sea Salt to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend for 30 seconds. Place in air tight glass container and store in fridge up to 1 week.

===============

HOMEMADE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp italian seasonings

sea salt to taste

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender or Food processor and blend for 30 seconds.

Place in air -tight glass jar and store.