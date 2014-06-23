Kara’s Cure: Ana Zeller & Healthy Condiments

Visit PracticalNutrition.com for more great recipes from Ana Zeller!
MAPLE PEPPER MARINADE
Ingredients:
¼ cup Bragg's Liquid Aminos
¼ cup Pure Maple Syrup
½-1tsp Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and use on chicken, fish, or red meat for grilling, baking or sautéing.
HOMEMADE CREAMY RANCH DRESSING
Ingredients:
1 cup Plain Greek Yogurt
3 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 ½ Tbsp Lemon Juice
1 Tbsp Chopped Garlic
2 Tbsp Dried Dill
Sea Salt to taste
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend for 30 seconds. Place in air tight glass container and store in fridge up to 1 week.
HOMEMADE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Ingredients:
½ cup olive oil
½ cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp italian seasonings
sea salt to taste
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a blender or Food processor and blend for 30 seconds.
Place in air -tight glass jar and store.