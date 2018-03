Click here for the weekly add from Highland Park Market including the Better Bundle!

Bundle Price: $69.99

*Call ahead - Bundles are made fresh for you! We'll have them ready when you arrive!



-Fresh 80% lean Ground Beef Patties

-Top Round London Broil

-Best Yet Raw Shrimp

-Kayem Skinless Franks

-Teriyaki Beef Sticks

-Sweet Italian Sausage Links

-Baby Back Ribs

-Pork Tenderloin

-Cindy's Kitchen Teriyaki Marinade

-Reusable Canvas Bag