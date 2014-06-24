Malloy traveling to Chicago for governors' meeting

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is traveling to Chicago for a two-day policy conference hosted by the Democratic Governors Association.

Malloy was expected to be one of five governors attending the event, to be held at the Hotel Allegro. The other governors scheduled to attend include DGA Chairman and Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee and Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

The conference was scheduled to kick off Tuesday evening with a baseball game at Wrigley View Rooftop, a special events venue at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Malloy was also expected to participate Wednesday in round table policy discussions on infrastructure, energy, jobs and economic prosperity.

A Malloy spokesman said the DGA is paying for the trip.

