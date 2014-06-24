Hernandez's murder trial set May 2015

Former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez, right, smiles while speaking with his defense attorney Charlie Rankin, left, before a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

A judge has tentatively scheduled former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez to stand trial next year in May on murder charges in the 2012 drive-by slayings of two men.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after a nightclub encounter.

During a hearing Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, Hernandez's lawyers asked Judge Jeffrey Locke to issue a gag order prohibiting anyone involved in the case from commenting outside court.

They said they were concerned Hernandez wouldn't get a fair trial because of extensive media coverage on the double slayings and another murder case against Hernandez in the 2013 death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Prosecutors objected, saying they hadn't made any improper comments about the case.

The judge didn't immediately rule.

