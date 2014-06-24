Jailed transgender teen moved to psych center

A transgender girl detained without criminal charges for two months at an adult women's prison in Connecticut has been moved to a psychiatric center for children following an outcry by her supporters.

Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz says the teenage girl was moved Tuesday to the DCF-run Solnit Children's Psychiatric Center in Middletown. The girl had been detained at the York Correctional Institution in Niantic since April.

DCF still plans on placing her in a private youth treatment center in Massachusetts, where she has been accepted for treatment. That move is pending final approval.

A state judge in April ordered the girl transferred from DCF custody to Department of Correction custody, because DCF officials said she was too violent.

