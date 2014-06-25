Recipe of the Week: Easy Berry Cobbler

Berry Cobbler

Servings: 16

Serving Size: 1/16th

Calories: 140.4

Fat: 2.9 g

Fiber: 1.3 g

Protein: 1.4 g

Old Points: 3 pt

Points+: 4 pts+

Ingredients

Two 12-oz bags frozen mixed berries/peaches

1 box white cake mix

Approximately 1 can of diet 7-up or other clear soda

(might need more than 1 can of soda to avoid dry spots)

Instructions

Place frozen fruit in a 9x13 baking dish.

Add dry cake mix over the top.

Pour soda slowly over cake mix.

DO NOT stir the cake mix and the soda - this will give you a 'crust'.

If you stir the two, you will have a cake like topping.

Bake 350 for 45-50 min or longer until berries are cooked.

Click here for the full recipe and more!