Recipe of the Week: Easy Berry Cobbler

Berry Cobbler
Servings: 16
Serving Size: 1/16th
Calories: 140.4
Fat: 2.9 g
Fiber: 1.3 g
Protein: 1.4 g
Old Points: 3 pt
Points+: 4 pts+
Ingredients
Two 12-oz bags frozen mixed berries/peaches
1 box white cake mix
Approximately 1 can of diet 7-up or other clear soda
(might need more than 1 can of soda to avoid dry spots)
Instructions
Place frozen fruit in a 9x13 baking dish.
Add dry cake mix over the top.
Pour soda slowly over cake mix.
DO NOT stir the cake mix and the soda - this will give you a 'crust'.
If you stir the two, you will have a cake like topping.
Bake 350 for 45-50 min or longer until berries are cooked.
