Downed tree closes Forest Road and West Elm Street in New Haven

A downed tree has closed roads and caused power outages in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

The tree came down in the area of Forest Road and West Elm Street, which is closed while crews work to remove the debris.

There are 92 United Illuminating customers without power, but there was an early crash that also caused outages in New Haven.

The cause of the downed tree is unknown.



