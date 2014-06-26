Grilling with SuperSeedz

Get more fun recipes and find out where to buy their products at SuperSeedz.com
Lamberginis
aka Lamb Sliders
1 lb. ground lamb
4 cloves fresh chopped garlic
2 T garlic powder
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
3 scallions chopped
¼ cup grated Parmesan
2 T bread crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
SuperSeedz…somewhat spicy or other flavor… 3 ounces in food processor to medium grind…put in shallow dish
Gently mix all ingredients except
SuperSeedz. Make patties coat with Superseedz and grill. Serve on slider rolls
with some fresh tomato slices. If you like.. make our secret sauce of Mayo and Siracha Sauce.
================
Asian Slaw
1 Head green cabbage chopped
3 Carrots grated
6 Scallions chopped
Put in mixing bowl
SuperSeedz SuperSpicy or other
I put all ingredients in a Food processor
¼ each Honey, Olive Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar
1 T. Bragg's Amino acid or Soy Sauce
1 T. Sesame Oil
2 T. Peanut Butter
1 T Fresh Ginger
1 Glove garlic rough chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
Process and toss with Cabbage Mixture
Sprinkle SuperSeedz over top
And ENJOY!
================
Nutella Mouse
15 ounce of Nutella
32 ounces Ricotta
Whipped Cream
Coco Joe SuperSeedz
Put Nutella in mixing bowl
Add 1/3 of ricotta mixing
Add rest of ricotta
Put in a bowl to chill…..
Serve with whipped cream and Sprinkle Coco Joe Seedz on…VOILA!