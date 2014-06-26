Grilling with SuperSeedz

Get more fun recipes and find out where to buy their products at SuperSeedz.com

Lamberginis

aka Lamb Sliders

1 lb. ground lamb

4 cloves fresh chopped garlic

2 T garlic powder

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

3 scallions chopped

¼ cup grated Parmesan

2 T bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

SuperSeedz…somewhat spicy or other flavor… 3 ounces in food processor to medium grind…put in shallow dish

Gently mix all ingredients except SuperSeedz. Make patties coat with Superseedz and grill. Serve on slider rolls with some fresh tomato slices. If you like.. make our secret sauce of Mayo and Siracha Sauce.



================

Asian Slaw

1 Head green cabbage chopped

3 Carrots grated

6 Scallions chopped

Put in mixing bowl

SuperSeedz SuperSpicy or other

I put all ingredients in a Food processor

¼ each Honey, Olive Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar

1 T. Bragg's Amino acid or Soy Sauce

1 T. Sesame Oil

2 T. Peanut Butter

1 T Fresh Ginger

1 Glove garlic rough chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Process and toss with Cabbage Mixture

Sprinkle SuperSeedz over top

And ENJOY!

================





Nutella Mouse

15 ounce of Nutella

32 ounces Ricotta

Whipped Cream

Coco Joe SuperSeedz

Put Nutella in mixing bowl

Add 1/3 of ricotta mixing

Add rest of ricotta

Put in a bowl to chill…..

Serve with whipped cream and Sprinkle Coco Joe Seedz on…VOILA!