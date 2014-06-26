Cheshire woman affected by GM ignition switch recall

A Cheshire woman is afraid to go behind the wheel of her car because she has been waiting months for a new ignition switch.

"It's a huge deal," said Theresa Georgio. "Clearly I'd like to get the parts for my car, and for my car to get fixed."

Georgio, 23, said she drives her 2006 Chevy Cobalt to work in Wallingford every day, but her car was one of the ones General Motors recalled for faulty ignition switches.

Her car was recalled, along with 2.5 million other compact cars connected to more than one dozen deaths.

Even though General Motors knew about this for more than a decade, drivers like Georgio only found out this year.

"I'm just really disappointed with the poor leadership and organization of General Motors. They're not owning the issue," she said, adding that she received a notice from GM about how she had to separate her car key from everything else on a key ring.

"And it causes the power steering to lock, the air bags not to deploy and you can't turn car off. Sometimes you can't turn the key all the way back," the notice said in part.

She got the letter in March, but she said she hasn't heard anything since so she called recently and heard there is a two-and-a-half month wait for her car to get fixed.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general said they are involved in a multi-state investigation of the recall, and that it is active and ongoing.

A statement from General Motors about the time frame said "availability is improving every day. In fact, just this week we launched a third production line to build ignition switches. By October we will have enough parts to repair all of the affected vehicles. Long before then, wait times should be substantially reduced, if not eliminated."

"I was really excited when I bought this car, it was kind of like the first step becoming an adult. And to have this issue and to worry about something like this, it's ridiculous," Georgio said, adding that she hopes her vehicle can get fixed sooner rather than later.

GM's website said customers can request a rental or loaner vehicle if they do not feel safe.

For more information on the recall, visit GM's website here.

