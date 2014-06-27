Parents of Sandy Hook victims share concerns about school safety

Two Sandy Hook parents, both dealing with the loss of their children, shared very different concerns and thoughts on how to make schools and communities safer.

The Sandy Hook Advisory Commission, which was formed less than a month after the Sandy Hook shooting, is taking the ideas on school safety, mental health and gun violence prevention to the governor.

"When your life is changed in this way and experience this kind of loss, you are starving for information," David Wheeler told the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission on Friday.



Emotional testimony by the father of first grader Benjamin Wheeler, who was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting Dec. 14, 2012.

David Wheeler said he wants to make schools safer, but he added it can't be the same everywhere.

"This is an extreme example of one size fits all doesn't work because of the individual nature of trauma," Wheeler said.

He spoke to this group via Skype at the legislative office building in Hartford on how to do that.

The members of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission received some advice from Michele Gay, who is mother of 7-year-old Josephine Gay, also killed at Sandy Hook on that December day.

She mentioned for school to have an evacuation plan and making sure kids know where to exit a school in case of an emergency.



The commission was formed by the governor, which is made up of 16 people, is expected to bring its final report to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy by the end of the summer. They've helped put new laws in place but their job isn't done.

"We did offer some interim recommendations that have been crafted into law but we are looking forward to finalizing a full report hopefully this summer," said Scott Jackson, who is the chairman of the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission

The next step for this group is to take a look at what was suggested by these parents and issue recommendations.

Copyright 2014 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.