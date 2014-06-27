Raptors select UConn F Daniels with 37th pick

Former UConn forward DeAndre Daniels was drafted by the Toronto Raptors. (AP photo)

The Toronto Raptors have selected Connecticut forward DeAndre Daniels with the No. 37 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

Daniels, a junior who averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds last season, helped lead the Huskies to their fourth NCAA men's basketball title in school history. The 22-year-old started 38 of Connecticut's 40 games and had the second most blocks on the team with 54.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey says Daniels is athletic, and adds that the 6-foot-9, 195-pounder's length and activity caught the team's attention during workouts. Casey says he was looking forward to seeing Daniels, who has three-point range, at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Raptors made a surprise move with their first pick, taking 18-year-old Brazilian forward Bruno Caboclo No. 20 overall.

