Chef Plum with Summer Side Dishes

Ingredients:
mixed tomatoes any kind - cut into smaller pieces (does not have to be uniform)
10-12 fresh basil leaves
baguette sliced
1 cucumber peeled
1/2 cup diced fresh mozzarella cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil (good oil)
2 tablespoons balsamic
a little olive oil for brushing the bread
salt and pepper
Directions:
1. brush both sides of the bread and grill to get nice and toasty on both sides
2.slice tomatoes and cucumber
3.toss into a mixing bowl with basil and cheese
4.add oil and vinegar to the mixture and toss
5.cube up sliced bread and add to the bowl
6. toss and season ENJOY!!