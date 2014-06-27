Chef Plum with Summer Side Dishes

Get more recipes and contact Chef Plum at PlumLuvFoods.com !



Ingredients:

mixed tomatoes any kind - cut into smaller pieces (does not have to be uniform)

10-12 fresh basil leaves

baguette sliced

1 cucumber peeled

1/2 cup diced fresh mozzarella cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil (good oil)

2 tablespoons balsamic

a little olive oil for brushing the bread

salt and pepper

Directions:

1. brush both sides of the bread and grill to get nice and toasty on both sides

2.slice tomatoes and cucumber

3.toss into a mixing bowl with basil and cheese



4.add oil and vinegar to the mixture and toss

5.cube up sliced bread and add to the bowl

6. toss and season ENJOY!!