Historic beach in Bridgeport reopens

Pleasure Beach reopened in Bridgeport for the first time in nearly two decades. The public had access to the beach starting Saturday.

Dating back to the late 19th century, Pleasure Beach once served as home to the state's Democratic Club, a professional level baseball field owned by Hall-of-Famer James O'Rourke and an amusement park owned by Coney Island developer George Tilyou.

A bridge to Pleasure Beach is the only way to access the peninsula from Bridgeport. It burned down in 1996.

About $8 million was spent in city and federal funds to restore the beach and make it accessible.

The peninsula will be accessible seven days a week via free water taxi, which will pick beach goers up at the fishing pier on Seaview Avenue.

