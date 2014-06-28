Murphy to hold town hall forum on Iraq crisis

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy is holding his second town hall forum on the Sunni insurgent advance that is wreaking havoc in Iraq.

The Democrat was scheduled to meet with constituents on Monday at the Westport Town Hall on Myrtle Avenue. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Murphy was expected to discuss the crisis in Iraq and American foreign policy in the Middle East. The senator said he also wants to hear from constituents about their views on what the U.S. response should be to the bloody insurgency in Iraq.

About 50 people turned out on June 20 for a similar town hall forum that Murphy held in West Hartford.

