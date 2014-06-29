Fire reported at Litchfield nursing home

Litchfield County Dispatch said a fire broke out at the Fernwood Rest Home in Litchfield just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Multiple crews were at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatch said the fire started in one of the rooms and the residents were evacuated. They also said the fire was reportedly knocked out by 7 a.m.

